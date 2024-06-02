Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 26.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE FOF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 71,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,433. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.90.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
