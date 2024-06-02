Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 819 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,760,000. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,825,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $8,161,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $4,313,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $3,602,000.

XMLV traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. 130,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,517. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $813.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

