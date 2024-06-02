TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,671 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in TransAlta by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,322,000 after acquiring an additional 978,354 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 796,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Stock Up 0.8 %

TAC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,041. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.83.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. TransAlta had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 11.61%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

