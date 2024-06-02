Truist Financial Lowers Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $23.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

