Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. Northland Securities downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Shares of TWLO opened at $57.40 on Friday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,714,597. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

