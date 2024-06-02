UBS Group Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $193.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $155.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.14.

NYSE:ANF opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after buying an additional 5,271,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 681,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,067.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 430,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,632,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

