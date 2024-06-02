UiPath’s (PATH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PATH. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. UiPath has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $15,543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in UiPath by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

