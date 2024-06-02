UiPath’s (PATH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Trading Up 1.6 %

PATH opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. UiPath has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.