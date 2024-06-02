Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 59.30% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $25.20-26.00 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.09 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

