UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE UMH opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -573.33%.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

