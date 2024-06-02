United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.72.

Get United Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Up 3.2 %

United Airlines stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.