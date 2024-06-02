United Community Bank Acquires New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $6,185,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK traded up $11.34 on Friday, hitting $1,093.92. The company had a trading volume of 573,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,170. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $888.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $810.61. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $464.25 and a 1-year high of $1,095.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,986 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

