United Community Bank Has $388,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.94.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,174,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.