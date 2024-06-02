United Community Bank Invests $345,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,929,000 after purchasing an additional 305,404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,600,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 718,426 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.