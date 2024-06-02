United Community Bank Invests $56,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

United Community Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

DFS stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.66. 3,032,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,267. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

