United Community Bank Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Community Bank trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

FTNT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.32. 16,362,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

