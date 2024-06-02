United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,944 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of United Rentals worth $136,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:URI traded up $10.18 on Friday, reaching $669.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $681.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.30 and a 12-month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

View Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.