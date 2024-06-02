Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Vale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vale by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,279,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,529,324. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

