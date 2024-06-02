VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:MBBB)

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0903 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
BATS:MBBB opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
