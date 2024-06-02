Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $350.68. 1,323,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.41. The company has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $357.59.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.