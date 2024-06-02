Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,299,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after buying an additional 124,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.51. The stock had a trading volume of 166,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.