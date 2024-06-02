Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Raised by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,059. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

