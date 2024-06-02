Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 257,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. 1,120,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,008. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

