Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,269,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

