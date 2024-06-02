Vectors Research Management LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,644 shares of company stock worth $5,411,323. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.57. 8,825,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,548. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

