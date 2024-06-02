Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 60,731 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 308.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,731 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.0% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2,493.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 59,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 2.6 %

Chevron stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,334,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.08. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $299.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

