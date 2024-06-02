Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,114. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
