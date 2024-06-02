Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Lessened by United Community Bank

United Community Bank cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.52.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $19.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.25. 4,788,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,216. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.36 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.06.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

