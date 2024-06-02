Velas Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $36.17 million and $649,840.90 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00052267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,596,661,099 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

