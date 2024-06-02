Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.08 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $17,888.78 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,050.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.52 or 0.00678203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.04 or 0.00122030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00063317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.04 or 0.00223418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00089634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,511,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

