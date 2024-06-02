Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viad presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE:VVI opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Viad has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a P/E ratio of -91.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.11 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Viad by 120.6% in the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Viad by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 109.1% during the first quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. now owns 19,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,376,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

