VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded VNET Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET Group Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $1.94 on Thursday. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $499.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.50). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. On average, analysts predict that VNET Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in VNET Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 188,593 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

