Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Reduced by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,410,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,715,000 after acquiring an additional 194,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,481,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,535,000 after acquiring an additional 83,185 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.77. 1,649,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.28 and a 200 day moving average of $244.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,356 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.