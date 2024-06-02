VVS Finance (VVS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $160.58 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $160.58 million and $325,794.25 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,037,523,756,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,555,975,329,485 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

