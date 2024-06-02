W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $975.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $1,000.00.

GWW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $921.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $641.95 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $961.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $911.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

