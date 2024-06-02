Wanchain Trading Up 8% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Wanchain has a market cap of $54.34 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00052514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000988 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,022,795 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

