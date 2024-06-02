Warwick Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,128,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,562,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,085. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.