Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $222.29. 395,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

