Warwick Investment Management Inc. Purchases 355 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up 0.5% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 910.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 416,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,002,000 after acquiring an additional 375,506 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. 3,191,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,959. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

