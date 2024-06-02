Warwick Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,499 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,173,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 209,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,122,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 194,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.