Wedbush Lowers Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.33. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 457,245 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

