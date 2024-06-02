Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.81.

OKTA opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.98. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

