Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target to $16.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

HR opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

