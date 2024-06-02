Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,337,000 after acquiring an additional 87,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

WELL stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $103.67. 7,068,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,797. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

