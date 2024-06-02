Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in May

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,264,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 2,921,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of WDOFF stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.
