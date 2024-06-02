Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. 46,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

