Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EHI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. 46,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.75.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
