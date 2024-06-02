Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.55

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.55 and traded as low as $4.35. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 246,862 shares changing hands.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

