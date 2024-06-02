Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.55

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.55 and traded as low as $4.35. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 246,862 shares changing hands.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
