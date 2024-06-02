Wormhole Hits One Day Volume of $158.92 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $158.92 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.61541249 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $74,762,066.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

