Wormhole Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Billion (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $196.19 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.61541249 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $74,762,066.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

