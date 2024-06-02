Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,305,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $133,908,000 after purchasing an additional 248,820 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.14. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

